Quordle today – hints and answers for Wednesday, July 3 (game #891)

Here's another difficult Quordle puzzle to tackle – or rather, four difficult Quordles to tackle. And then another four in the form of the Daily Sequence. It should all keep you busy for a while!

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #891) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #891) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #891) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #891) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #891) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • Q • P • S • S

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #891) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #891, are…

QUOTE

PLUMP

SINGE

SCOWL

I'm still working out whether or not a two-start-word strategy has any advantages over a three. Yes, theoretically, it enables me to get a higher score – six rather than seven – but thus far it's been moot, because I'm needing extra guesses to solve each puzzle and have generally had to settle for an eight anyway.

Admittedly, today is a fairly difficult one, with a repeated P in PLUMP and an uncommon Q in QUOTE, and there's no way for me to know whether I would have done better under my old method. But I'm yet to be convinced.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #891) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #891, are…

MAXIM

SULKY

DUTCH

FROST

