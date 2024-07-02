NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, July 3 (game #122)

I suspect most people will find this to be a nice, easy Strands puzzle – but that doesn't mean everyone will. If you're struggling a little today, read on for some hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #122) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Spin your wheels

NYT Strands today (game #122) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BREAK

FEED

BEND

CARE

STAID

DATE

NYT Strands today (game #122) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Two wheels good

NYT Strands today (game #122) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: left, 5th row • Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #122) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #122, are…

CHAIN

SADDLE

BRAKE

FENDER

KICKSTAND

PEDAL

FRAME

SPANGRAM: BICYCLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Like so many people, I rediscovered cycling during lockdown a couple of years ago but even if I hadn't I don't think I'd have struggled with this one. The theme clue didn't do much to disguise matters and as soon as I found CHAIN I was freewheeling towards the finish line. There were no bumps in the road to worry about and I solved the whole thing in about five minutes flat.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Tuesday 2 July, game #121)

STEAM

DEGLAZE

BRAISE

FLAMBE

BLANCH

POACH

SIMMER

SPANGRAM: COOKING