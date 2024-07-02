NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, July 3 (game #388)

Today serves up another moderately tough Connections puzzle; not impossibly difficult, but hardly easy either. I've compiled some hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #388) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BIRTHDAY

MARBLE

WRENCH

CONCRETE

CURVEBALL

WORKSHOP

PARTY

POUND

SPITBALL

MATERIAL

REAL

TANTRUM

SOLID

BRAINSTORM

CRUMB

IDEATE

NYT Connections today (game #388) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Creative thinking

Creative thinking Green: It exists

It exists Blue: Let them eat it

Let them eat it Purple: You can throw them into a sentence

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #388) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DEVELOP, AS IDEAS

GREEN: TANGIBLE

BLUE: KINDS OF CAKE

PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN THROW, IN METAPHORS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #388) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #388, are…

YELLOW: DEVELOP, AS IDEAS BRAINSTORM, IDEATE, SPITBALL, WORKSHOP

BRAINSTORM, IDEATE, SPITBALL, WORKSHOP GREEN: TANGIBLE CONCRETE, MATERIAL, REAL, SOLID

CONCRETE, MATERIAL, REAL, SOLID BLUE: KINDS OF CAKE BIRTHDAY, CRUMB, MARBLE, POUND

BIRTHDAY, CRUMB, MARBLE, POUND PURPLE: THINGS YOU CAN THROW, IN METAPHORS CURVEBALL, PARTY, TANTRUM, WRENCH

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

A moderate Connections puzzle consisting of a couple of groups of synonyms, one group of types of cake and one, the more difficult purple, of metaphors. I don't know if I would have got that final one, to be honest, but fortunately I didn't need to, given that I'd solved the other three.

Not that any of them were easy as such. Cake should have been – I love cake and have eaten plenty of it in my time – but I've never heard of a CRUMB cake and didn't make the connection between MARBLE and POUND until late on. Now that I do know what crumb cake is, though, I think I'm going to find some and eat it – because it looks lovely.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

