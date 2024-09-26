Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, September 27 (game #977)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now nearly 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

Enjoy playing word games? You can also check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and NYT Strands today pages for hints and answers for those puzzles.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #977) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #977) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #977) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #977) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #977) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • G • C • R • B

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #977) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #977, are…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GUEST

CHASM

ROOST

BASAL

You can't win 'em all, eh? After a 55-game winning streak I suffered a failure in today's Quordle. And really, it was all of my own doing. OK, so it's a potentially difficult game in general – CHASM has an uncommon spelling, ROOST and BASAL both have repeated letters – but I should still have solved it.

The truth is, I was slapdash in my play. I guessed QUEST when GUEST would have made more sense, BALSA rather than BASAL and WORST rather ROOST. All made sense at the time, but a smart player (which clearly I am not) would instead have guarded against some of those mistakes. Playing GORSE, for instance, would have told me that it had to be GUEST, ROOST and BASAL, but it would have ruled out the wrong answers. Unforgivable.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #977) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #977, are…

MISSY

SIXTY

LANKY

CHUMP

Quordle answers: The past 20