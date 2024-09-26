NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, September 27 (game #208)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #208) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Medieval marvel

NYT Strands today (game #208) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

BUTTER

TORE

WEAR

ATOM

LAUD

DARE

NYT Strands today (game #208) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Not necessarily made of sand

NYT Strands today (game #208) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #208) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #208, are…

MOAT

WALL

DRAWBRIDGE

COURTYARD

TOWER

KEEP

TURRET

SPANGRAM: CASTLE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was a spectacularly easy Strands puzzle. If the words 'Medieval marvel' didn't immediately conjure up a CASTLE to you, well, then, you didn't spend as much time during your childhood playing with Lego, reading The Lord of The Rings or watching Robin Hood as I did.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I got the spangram right away, and that made the task of finding the other answers all the easier. None were remotely hard to think of or difficult to uncover, and I completed the whole thing in about three minutes.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday 26 September, game #207)

SWING

CRIB

HIGHCHAIR

STROLLER

BLANKET

PLAYPEN

SPANGRAM: BABYGEAR