NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, September 27 (game #474)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #474) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- IMPORT
- THING
- GRAVITY
- START
- BANK
- TRADE
- MATRIX
- DUNE
- WEIGHT
- ABYSS
- DRAFT
- MOUND
- HILL
- BENCH
- FLY
- SUBSTANCE
NYT Connections today (game #474) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- Yellow: Up there on that __
- Green: Big deal
- Blue: Team of the week
- Purple: Star Wars would not be one. The Return of the Jedi would
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #474) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: AREA OF HIGH GROUND
- GREEN: SIGNIFICANCE
- BLUE: ACTIONS IN FANTASY SPORTS
- PURPLE: SCI-FI MOVIES, WITH “THE”
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #474) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #474, are…
- YELLOW: AREA OF HIGH GROUND BANK, DUNE, HILL, MOUND
- GREEN: SIGNIFICANCE GRAVITY, IMPORT, SUBSTANCE, WEIGHT
- BLUE: ACTIONS IN FANTASY SPORTS BENCH, DRAFT, START, TRADE
- PURPLE: SCI-FI MOVIES, WITH “THE” ABYSS, FLY, MATRIX, THING
- My rating: Moderate
- My score: 3 mistakes
What do MATRIX, THING, FLY, ABYSS, GRAVITY and DUNE all have in common? They're all movies, of course – and more specifically all sci-fi movies (although The Fly is also a horror). Four of them also formed a Connections group today – but which four?
If I'd been a little more careful I'd have worked it out sooner and not lost a guess very early on. But I didn't do that, instead just picking four at random, which was a REALLY STUPID thing to do. Still, I got it on the second attempt, taking a little more time over it and realizing that it was SCI-FI MOVIES, WITH “THE”, and therefore ABYSS, FLY, MATRIX and THING.
I only lost one guess there, but threw away a couple more on the blue ACTIONS IN FANTASY SPORTS group. I originally had IMPORT in there, thinking it was something about taking things/people from one place to another (which worked with DRAFT and TRADE), but was looking in slightly the wrong place and almost suffered a failure. With no guesses remaining I swapped IMPORT for BENCH, added START and solved this Connections puzzle.
How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 26 September, game #473)
- YELLOW: DECORATIVE EDGE BORDER, FRILL, FRINGE, TRIM
- GREEN: INCREASE, IN A WAY GROW, MOUNT, SWELL, WAX
- BLUE: SPECIFICATIONS FOR A BARTENDER DRY, NEAT, STRAIGHT, VIRGIN
- PURPLE: STRING ___ BEAN, BIKINI, CHEESE, THEORY
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
