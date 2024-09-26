NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, September 27 (game #474)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #474) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

IMPORT

THING

GRAVITY

START

BANK

TRADE

MATRIX

DUNE

WEIGHT

ABYSS

DRAFT

MOUND

HILL

BENCH

FLY

SUBSTANCE

NYT Connections today (game #474) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Up there on that __

Up there on that __ Green: Big deal

Big deal Blue: Team of the week

Team of the week Purple: Star Wars would not be one. The Return of the Jedi would

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #474) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: AREA OF HIGH GROUND

GREEN: SIGNIFICANCE

BLUE: ACTIONS IN FANTASY SPORTS

PURPLE: SCI-FI MOVIES, WITH “THE”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #474) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #474, are…

YELLOW: AREA OF HIGH GROUND BANK, DUNE, HILL, MOUND

BANK, DUNE, HILL, MOUND GREEN: SIGNIFICANCE GRAVITY, IMPORT, SUBSTANCE, WEIGHT

GRAVITY, IMPORT, SUBSTANCE, WEIGHT BLUE: ACTIONS IN FANTASY SPORTS BENCH, DRAFT, START, TRADE

BENCH, DRAFT, START, TRADE PURPLE: SCI-FI MOVIES, WITH “THE” ABYSS, FLY, MATRIX, THING

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 3 mistakes

What do MATRIX, THING, FLY, ABYSS, GRAVITY and DUNE all have in common? They're all movies, of course – and more specifically all sci-fi movies (although The Fly is also a horror). Four of them also formed a Connections group today – but which four?

If I'd been a little more careful I'd have worked it out sooner and not lost a guess very early on. But I didn't do that, instead just picking four at random, which was a REALLY STUPID thing to do. Still, I got it on the second attempt, taking a little more time over it and realizing that it was SCI-FI MOVIES, WITH “THE”, and therefore ABYSS, FLY, MATRIX and THING.

I only lost one guess there, but threw away a couple more on the blue ACTIONS IN FANTASY SPORTS group. I originally had IMPORT in there, thinking it was something about taking things/people from one place to another (which worked with DRAFT and TRADE), but was looking in slightly the wrong place and almost suffered a failure. With no guesses remaining I swapped IMPORT for BENCH, added START and solved this Connections puzzle.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 26 September, game #473)

YELLOW: DECORATIVE EDGE BORDER, FRILL, FRINGE, TRIM

BORDER, FRILL, FRINGE, TRIM GREEN: INCREASE, IN A WAY GROW, MOUNT, SWELL, WAX

GROW, MOUNT, SWELL, WAX BLUE: SPECIFICATIONS FOR A BARTENDER DRY, NEAT, STRAIGHT, VIRGIN

DRY, NEAT, STRAIGHT, VIRGIN PURPLE: STRING ___ BEAN, BIKINI, CHEESE, THEORY