Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, May 27 (game #854)

The start of another week brings the chance to keep your Quordle streak going, or to restart it if you lost it yesterday. But be warned: today's Quordle is potentially difficult. If you get stuck, you might find my hints to be helpful.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #854) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #854) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #854) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #854) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #854) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • P • L • P • E

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #854) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #854, are…

PHOTO

LURID

PURGE

EMCEE

EMCEE is that rare word that contains three of the same letters. I don't have details for every Quordle answer to say just how uncommon that is, but my analysis of every Wordle answer – which is likely to be very similar to the details for Quordle – shows that it happens a mere 20 times in the game's 2,309 original solutions. So, very rare.

Ironically, I solved EMCEE without any issues, but lost a guess on PURGE; for some reason I guessed PUREE first. That proved to be very helpful, though, because even though it was wrong, it gave me the double-E at the end of EMCEE. Lucky!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #854) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #854, are…

GREEN

LOAMY

FRONT

SCARF

Quordle answers: The past 20