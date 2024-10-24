Quordle today – hints and answers for Friday, October 25 (game #1005)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1005) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1005) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #1005) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • Yes. One of Q, Z, X or J appears among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1005) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1005) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • P • E • R • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1005) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1005, are…

PRANK

EXIST

RUDDY

PICKY

If number of distinct letters is a measure of a Quordle's difficulty – and it certainly can be – then today's is further towards hard than easy. It contains 14 characters, including an X and two Ks, so depending on how the letters fell for you, it may have been a tough one to solve.

I didn't find it too hard myself, fortunately. My start words gave me 12 of those letters – minus the X and K – and 16 of the 20 letters needed in total, which is not too bad as these things go. I messed up a little with EXIST, for some reason playing FIEST, which I'm not sure is a word but which Quordle inexplicably accepted – but otherwise it was fairly mundane.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1005) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1005, are…

GIANT

RUGBY

EXTOL

GREAT

