NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Friday, October 25 (game #236)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #236) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Make some noise!

NYT Strands today (game #236) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

META

QUEUE

BARN

BRUNT

TOUR

STEP

NYT Strands today (game #236) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Woofers and tweeters

NYT Strands today (game #236) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 4th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #236) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #236, are…

CHIRP

SQUEAK

PURR

GROWL

BARK

SQUAWK

GRUNT

MEOW

SPANGRAM: PETSOUNDS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

What better way to end the working week than by solving a Strands puzzle that's all about PETSOUNDS. No, not the Beach Boys album – though I would have been VERY happy to have had a Strands game with that as the theme – but rather the actual sounds made by animals. For instance SQUEAK, PURR, BARK, MEOW and CHIRP.

They're all pretty obvious, to be honest, so I doubt anyone here will have struggled too much. The most difficult element will have been to get started, but many of the answers are easy to find, so even that is unlikely to have troubled you by much.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 24 October, game #235)

PEPPER

ANISE

CINNAMON

CLOVE

CARDAMOM

NUTMEG

SPANGRAM: MASALACHAI