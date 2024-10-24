NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, October 25 (game #502)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #502) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FORMAL

COOKWARE

QUESTION MARK

RAVE

PERIOD

THUMBS UP

BALL

DOT

BAD REVIEW

HOP

EXCLAMATION

POINTS

SATYR

POINT

CAMERA MOVEMENT

HEART

TITTLE

NYT Connections today (game #502) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Sentence ender

Sentence ender Green: Thing to bust a move at

Thing to bust a move at Blue: iReply

iReply Purple: Look for gold in a river

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #502) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: •

GREEN: EVENT WITH DANCING

BLUE: IPHONE MESSAGE TAPBACK RESPONSES

PURPLE: “PAN”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #502) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #502, are…

YELLOW: • DOT, PERIOD, POINT, TITTLE

DOT, PERIOD, POINT, TITTLE GREEN: EVENT WITH DANCING BALL, FORMAL, HOP, RAVE

BALL, FORMAL, HOP, RAVE BLUE: IPHONE MESSAGE TAPBACK RESPONSES EXCLAMATION POINTS, HEART, QUESTION MARK, THUMBS UP

EXCLAMATION POINTS, HEART, QUESTION MARK, THUMBS UP PURPLE: “PAN” BAD REVIEW, CAMERA MOVEMENT, COOKWARE, SATYR

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Today I learned that the word TITTLE means a very small part or indeed a PERIOD, POINT or DOT, as it's used in today's Connections. And there I was thinking that it was a misspelling – possibly deliberate – of TITLE. That ignorance on my part cost me a guess, because I thought maybe BALL would be part of that group instead; don't laugh, it is the same shape at least!

That was supposedly the easiest of today's four groups, but none of them could really be described as that. Green – EVENT WITH DANCING – was not too bad, but FORMAL and HOP are not terms I've heard used often in the UK, where I am, or at least not in the past half century – so I had to rely on my knowledge of US TV and movies for that.

Fortunately, IPHONE MESSAGE TAPBACK RESPONSES was a little simpler for a tech journalist such as myself, but won't necessarily have been so if you're on Android instead. Purple, as always, was just difficult.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 24 October, game #501)

YELLOW: LINEUP BILL, PROGRAM, SCHEDULE, SLATE

BILL, PROGRAM, SCHEDULE, SLATE GREEN: NYT OFFERINGS AUDIO, COOKING, GAMES, NEWS

AUDIO, COOKING, GAMES, NEWS BLUE: THINGS MADE BY FOLDING PAPER AIRPLANE, CRANE, FAN, FORTUNE TELLER

AIRPLANE, CRANE, FAN, FORTUNE TELLER PURPLE: FRENCH WORDS ADIEU, BELLE, PAIN, TEMPS