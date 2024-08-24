Quordle today – hints and answers for Sunday, August 25 (game #944)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now nearly 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #944) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #944) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 2.

Quordle today (game #944) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #944) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #944) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • A • L • S • W

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #944) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #944, are…

APTLY

LEVER

STORK

WIDOW

There are four truly uncommon letters within Wordle, and therefore within Quordle: X, Q, Z and J. These appear far less frequently than the other 22 characters; in fact, as my analysis of every Wordle answer shows, if you had the total appearances for all four it's still lower than that for the next least common letter in the list, V. None of those four appear here, but the next three – V, W and K – all do, and that makes today's game a little harder than some. What's more, W is repeated in WIDOW, and V appears in LEVER, in-between another repeated letter. Tough gig.

Daily Sequence today (game #944) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #944, are…

NAIVE

SIXTY

WRYLY

GOUGE

