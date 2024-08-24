NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, August 25 (game #441)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #441) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

STEAMING

POKER

AIR

BAKING

LAUNDRY

RANKING

BOILING

STATION

HEATING

ORIGAMI

POSITION

FUMING

STANDING

VENTILATION

LIVID

CONDITIONING

NYT Connections today (game #441) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Very angry

Very angry Green: Rating

Rating Blue: Acronym for air circulation

Acronym for air circulation Purple: Needs a turn over

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #441) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HOPPING MAD

GREEN: STATUS

BLUE: WORDS THAT MAKE UP THE ACRONYM “HVAC”

PURPLE: ACTIVITIES THAT INVOLVE FOLDING

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #441) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #441, are…

YELLOW: HOPPING MAD BOILING, FUMING, LIVID, STEAMING

BOILING, FUMING, LIVID, STEAMING GREEN: STATUS POSITION, RANKING, STANDING, STATION

POSITION, RANKING, STANDING, STATION BLUE: WORDS THAT MAKE UP THE ACRONYM “HVAC” AIR, CONDITIONING, HEATING, VENTILATION

AIR, CONDITIONING, HEATING, VENTILATION PURPLE: ACTIVITIES THAT INVOLVE FOLDING BAKING, LAUNDRY, ORIGAMI, POKER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

It's always interesting to see the order in which the NYT places the groups in Connections. Today, for instance, purple – the most difficult – is 'Activities that involve folding', which I solved first out of all the groups. Blue is supposedly easier, but that was the acronym HVAC, a term I was entirely unaware of and could only solve by default. I guess one person's difficult answer is another's easy one…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

