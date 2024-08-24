NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, August 25 (game #175)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #175) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Into the woods

NYT Strands today (game #175) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

NEST

CHORE

WINE

TWINE

MALL

CELL

NYT Strands today (game #175) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • In the trees

NYT Strands today (game #175) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 4th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #175) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #175, are…

PINE

WILLOW

MAPLE

SYCAMORE

GINKGO

CHESTNUT

BEECH

SPANGRAM: FOREST

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It must be a difficult job getting the balance right in Strands, but it's fair to say that the difficulty level can swerve all over the place. The theme clue is one of the key reasons for that – sometimes it's cryptic, sometimes a lot more straightforward. Today's, 'Into the woods', leaves very little room for confusion as to what is needed, and once you found one of the easier answers – PINE, WILLOW or BEECH, for instance, you'll have had that suspicion confirmed. After that it will just have been a case of ticking them off one by one, which is what I was able to do here with little fuss.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Saturday 24 August, game #174)

RICE

SODA

WATER

OYSTER

GOLDFISH

SALTINE

SPANGRAM: CRACKERS