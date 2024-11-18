Quordle today – hints and answers for Monday, November 18 (game #1029)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1029) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 4*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1029) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 0.

Quordle today (game #1029) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1029) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 0.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1029) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • A • B • W • H

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1029) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1029, are…

ASCOT

BRINK

WEIRD

HOMER

Arrggghhh! What a disaster. Yes, I lost my streak today, courtesy of some really slapdash play by me when I was in a rush. A couple of the words were tricky, admittedly, but I still should have done better.

Three of the four words gave me problems; ASCOT is a common word in Quordle, even if not in general life, and I should have guessed that before TACOS, which is a plural and therefore won't be an answer. D'oh! I guess my stomach got the better of me there.

HOMER, meanwhile, was a word that gave me all kinds of trouble in Wordle when it appeared early on in the game's run, and here I needed two stabs at it, going for HOVER first. That left me a 50/50 between BRING and BRINK, with no way for me to know which it was. And here my luck ran out – I went for BRING, but the answer was BRINK and I lost for the first time in a couple of months.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1029) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1029, are…

VILLA

TESTY

AMISS

ODDER

