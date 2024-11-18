NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, November 18 (game #526)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #526) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

DOMINO

DRYER

FIDDLER

LADYBUG

INTERNET

HORSESHOE

SPIDER

RENT

HAIRSPRAY

GAS

DALMATIAN

COMB

PHONE

HERMIT

ROLLERS

DIE

NYT Connections today (game #526) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: You might find them in a hair salon

You might find them in a hair salon Green: Payday expenses

Payday expenses Blue: They're dotty

They're dotty Purple: Sideways movers

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #526) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: USED IN HAIR CARE

GREEN: MONTHLY EXPENSES

BLUE: THINGS WITH SPOTS

PURPLE: ___ CRAB

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #526) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #526, are…

YELLOW: USED IN HAIR CARE COMB, DRYER, HAIRSPRAY, ROLLERS

COMB, DRYER, HAIRSPRAY, ROLLERS GREEN: MONTHLY EXPENSES GAS, INTERNET, PHONE, RENT

GAS, INTERNET, PHONE, RENT BLUE: THINGS WITH SPOTS DALMATIAN, DIE, DOMINO, LADYBUG

DALMATIAN, DIE, DOMINO, LADYBUG PURPLE: ___ CRAB FIDDLER, HERMIT, HORSESHOE, SPIDER

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I nearly scored a reverse rainbow today, which I've only done once before. This is the NYT's term for when you solve the four Connections groups in reverse difficulty order – so purple, then blue, then green, then the easiest yellow.

Unfortunately (sort of – it really doesn't matter in reality!) I got blue first, so that dream died there. But it was strange that my brain spotted the two hardest ones initially and had to work a bit harder to solve green and yellow.

Blue was a good one: THINGS WITH SPOTS, with DALMATIAN, DIE, DOMINO and LADYBUG. I always find it helpful to not just look at the words, but also think visually about them. Doing that here gave me the image of a spotty dalmatian and domino, at which point I went in search of others and found them both.

Purple, meanwhile, was one that required a little general knowledge. I haven't actually heard of a FIDDLER CRAB, but I knew HERMIT, SPIDER and HORSESHOE, and FIDDLER fit better than any of the other remaining words (INTERNET CRAB? HAIRSPRAY CRAB? Obviously not!) so I played that and guessed correctly. Green and yellow were pretty simple by that stage, so I completed today's without any mistakes – a rarity for me.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Sunday, 17 November, game #525)

YELLOW: ALLIANCE ASSOCIATION, GUILD, LEAGUE, UNION

ASSOCIATION, GUILD, LEAGUE, UNION GREEN: CLOSE-FITTING CLINGY, SLEEK, SLINKY, SNUG

CLINGY, SLEEK, SLINKY, SNUG BLUE: OCCASIONS WHEN ONE MIGHT KNEEL APOLOGY, DUBBING, PRAYER, PROPOSAL

APOLOGY, DUBBING, PRAYER, PROPOSAL PURPLE: WHAT AN APOSTROPHE MIGHT INDICATE CONTRACTION, FOOT, POSSESSIVE, QUOTATION