NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, November 18 (game #260)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #260) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Coming up for air

NYT Strands today (game #260) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SLAM

CRAM

AMMO

WARN

SHIN

PEAS

NYT Strands today (game #260) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Water beasts

NYT Strands today (game #260) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: bottom, 6th column Last: top, 1st column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #260) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #260, are…

ORCA

DOLPHIN

SEAL

MANATEE

WALRUS

NARWHAL

SPANGRAM: MARINEMAMMALS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

These MARINEMAMMALS are among my favorite of all animals. There's something about DOLPHINs, WALRUSes and SEALS that are just so appealing, and as for the slightly spooky but fascinating NARWHAL and MANATEE… they're just great, aren't they? I was surprised that WHALE was not among them, but otherwise all of the big stars of the marine mammal world were here.

This Strands was a tricky one to complete, though, because several of the words are unusually spelled. In fact, I used a hint for the first word, and when it gave me C, O, R and A it took me several minutes to assemble that into ORCA! I got there in the end, as I suspect most people will, because there are only so many possible answers here; getting started was tough, but there's not a huge amount of specialist knowledge required, at least.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 17 November, game #259)

TOWER

CASTLE

BRIDGE

FORT

PALACE

MONUMENT

ARCH

SPANGRAM: LANDMARKS