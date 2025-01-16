Quordle today – my hints and answers for Thursday, January 16 (game #1088)

Quordle was one of the original Wordle alternatives and is still going strong now more than 1,000 games later. It offers a genuine challenge, though, so read on if you need some Quordle hints today – or scroll down further for the answers.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about Quordle today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

Quordle today (game #1088) - hint #1 - Vowels

How many different vowels are in Quordle today? • The number of different vowels in Quordle today is 3*.

* Note that by vowel we mean the five standard vowels (A, E, I, O, U), not Y (which is sometimes counted as a vowel too).

Quordle today (game #1088) - hint #2 - repeated letters

Do any of today's Quordle answers contain repeated letters? • The number of Quordle answers containing a repeated letter today is 1.

Quordle today (game #1088) - hint #3 - uncommon letters

Do the letters Q, Z, X or J appear in Quordle today? • No. None of Q, Z, X or J appear among today's Quordle answers.

Quordle today (game #1088) - hint #4 - starting letters (1)

Do any of today's Quordle puzzles start with the same letter? • The number of today's Quordle answers starting with the same letter is 2.

If you just want to know the answers at this stage, simply scroll down. If you're not ready yet then here's one more clue to make things a lot easier:

Quordle today (game #1088) - hint #5 - starting letters (2)

What letters do today's Quordle answers start with? • P • B • T • P

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

Quordle today (game #1088) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle, game #1088, are…

PARTY

BLUNT

TWEED

PLANT

Boom!

I employed a different technique today and achieved easily my best ever Quordle score, getting all four words after six guesses.

Instead of taking an overview of all four columns I decided to solve each word at a time – Wordle style, or in the way that Daily Sequence game works – and only move on once I guessed each correctly. I didn’t do the words consecutively though, just looked at which one gave me the most clues. After getting PARTY I moved on to the fourth word – PLANT – as I had a head start there, with two green letters and two orange.

TWEED was lucky. With no other vowels available I thought there could be a double E and TWEED was the only possibility.

Happy days.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Daily Sequence today (game #1088) - the answers

(Image credit: Merriam-Webster)

The answers to today's Quordle Daily Sequence, game #1088, are…

GULCH

TORCH

BEGIN

GONER

