NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, January 16 (game #319)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #319) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Bar association

NYT Strands today (game #319) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RICE

TRACK

CORE

MILK

TASTE

CART

NYT Strands today (game #319) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Mixed beverages

NYT Strands today (game #319) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 4th column Last side: bottom, 1st column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #319) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #319, are…

ZOMBIE

SIDECAR

MARTINI

STINGER

COSMOPOLITAN

SPANGRAM: COCKTAILS

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

When I saw today’s theme I initially feared that it was going to be about boring legal words (and who’d want that), but my concerns were soon eased when the first Hint gave me ZOMBIE – which is both a slow-moving human whose brain has been eaten by an inexplicable virus OR a delicious beverage made from rum, lime and grapefruit juice.

Why it’s called a Zombie is uncertain although I suspect you’d find navigating stairs tricky if you had more than a couple.

Strands also included the classic cocktail COSMOPOLITAN – not a word that I use very often, but one that was strangely satisfying to connect letter by letter.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

