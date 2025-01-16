NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Thursday, January 16 (game #585)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #585) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MARKET

SWITCH

PLANT

MALL

TRADE

GYM

OUTLET

ASSET

RUG

BUSINESS

MOLE

SCONCE

PACK

AGENT

BASEBOARD

COMMERCE

NYT Connections today (game #585) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Merchandise

Merchandise GREEN: Room fixtures

Room fixtures BLUE: Undercover

Undercover PURPLE: Add a rodent

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #585) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BUYING AND SELLING

GREEN: INSTALLED ON A WALL

BLUE: SPY

PURPLE: RAT

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #585) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #585, are…

YELLOW: BUYING AND SELLING BUSINESS, COMMERCE, MARKET, TRADE

BUSINESS, COMMERCE, MARKET, TRADE GREEN: INSTALLED ON A WALL BASEBOARD, OUTLET, SCONCE, SWITCH

BASEBOARD, OUTLET, SCONCE, SWITCH BLUE: SPY AGENT, ASSET, MOLE, PLANT

AGENT, ASSET, MOLE, PLANT PURPLE: RAT GYM, MALL, PACK, RUG

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

I really struggled today, even though I got the yellow and blue groups fairly quickly.

My sticking point was INSTALLED ON A WALL, as I’d never heard of the word SCONCE before – which probably says a lot about my interest in interior design and home makeover shows.

Having said that, I really should have seen the words that had RAT in common.

Sheer guesswork got me over the line.

