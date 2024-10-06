NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, October 7 (game #218)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #218) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Most excellent

NYT Strands today (game #218) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

SALE

STALE

BLAND

SHOT

SCOT

SLEW

NYT Strands today (game #218) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Good words

NYT Strands today (game #218) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 7th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #218) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #218, are…

CHOICE

GROOVY

SWELL

DANDY

BOSS

RIGHTEOUS

HYPE

SPANGRAM: THATSCOOL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Who knew there were so many words that essentially mean THAT'S COOL? I guess I did, because I found them all – though I'll admit that I've never used the terms HYPE, RIGHTEOUS, SWELL, GROOVY, CHOICE, BOSS or DANDY myself to describe something that's good. Always just cool.

Anyway, this is a pretty easy Strands puzzle, beyond RIGHTEOUS being annoyingly difficult to spell (that might just be me).

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday 6 October, game #217)

BACON

CHICKEN

TOMATO

VINAIGRETTE

GREENS

EGGS

SPANGRAM: COBBSALAD