NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, October 7 (game #484)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #484) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

KING KONG

WHOOP

ВЕЕР ВЕЕР

YAHOO

DING-DONG

HAR-HAR

КОКО

HOOT

SKRRT

BUBBLES

DODO

PURR

YUK

YO-YO

VROOM

GEORGE

NYT Connections today (game #484) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Idiot

Idiot Green: Sounds like a car sounds

Sounds like a car sounds Blue: Laughter noises

Laughter noises Purple: Great apes (and monkeys)

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #484) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KNUCKLEHEAD

GREEN: CAR ONOMATOPOEIA

BLUE SOUNDS OF LAUGHTER

PURPLE: FAMOUS PRIMATES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #484) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #484, are…

YELLOW: KNUCKLEHEAD DING-DONG, DODO, YAHOO, YO-YO

DING-DONG, DODO, YAHOO, YO-YO GREEN: CAR ONOMATOPOEIA BEEP BEEP, PURR, SKRRT, VROOM

BEEP BEEP, PURR, SKRRT, VROOM BLUE SOUNDS OF LAUGHTER HAR-HAR, HOOT, WHOOP, YUK

HAR-HAR, HOOT, WHOOP, YUK PURPLE: FAMOUS PRIMATES BUBBLES, GEORGE, KING KONG, KOKO

My rating: Difficult

Difficult My score: Fail

Wow, this was really tough. I failed to solve it – in fact, I failed to solve all but one of the groups – but I don't feel particularly upset with myself, because it was just too difficult.

The one I did get was purple, FAMOUS PRIMATES. This was supposedly the hardest of the four, but I found it far more manageable than the other three (obviously, given that I failed them all). I did make a start on the others – for instance I spotted that CAR ONOMATOPOEIA was probably one, with BEEP BEEP and VROOM, but had never heard SKRRT and thought that HOOT was probably one too. The others all just baffled me a bit, but I doubt I'm the only one to struggle here.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

