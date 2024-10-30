NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Wednesday, October 30 (game #241)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #241) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… How sweet!

NYT Strands today (game #241) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

ROPE

PORE

STOP

COAL

LICE

NEAR

NYT Strands today (game #241) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Like a child in a…

NYT Strands today (game #241) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: top, 4th column Last: bottom, 2nd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #241) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #241, are…

LICORICE

LOLLIPOP

TOFFEE

CHOCOLATE

GUMDROP

SPANGRAM: CANDYSTORE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This was one of those days where the theme clue did most of the hard work and I merely needed to fill in the blanks. 'How sweet!' immediately suggested candy – especially with Halloween upon us – so I searched for that word and found the spangram, CANDYSTORE. After that it was a case of simply wracking my brains for obvious types of sweet – CHOCOLATE, TOFFEE, LOLLIPOP, LICORICE… all the classics were here, plus GUMDROPS, which don't belong in that company, frankly. But I'd still eat them, of course.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

