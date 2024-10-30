NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, October 30 (game #507)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #507) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

IDEA

BOOM

PACKING

DOLLY

SKATEBOARD

GAFFER

WAGON

BEST BOY

DUCT

SPIKE

ELECTRICAL

STABLES

RISE

ROLLERBLADE

KRONER

SURGE

NYT Connections today (game #507) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Sharp increase

Sharp increase Green: Round and round they go

Round and round they go Blue: VHS is another

VHS is another Purple: Do you do your shopping at detail chairs?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #507) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: UPSWING

GREEN: THINGS WITH WHEELS

BLUE: KINDS OF TAPE

PURPLE: RETAIL CHAINS WITH A LETTER CHANGED

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #507) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #507, are…

YELLOW: UPSWING BOOM, RISE, SPIKE, SURGE

BOOM, RISE, SPIKE, SURGE GREEN: THINGS WITH WHEELS DOLLY, ROLLERBLADE, SKATEBOARD, WAGON

DOLLY, ROLLERBLADE, SKATEBOARD, WAGON BLUE: KINDS OF TAPE DUCT, ELECTRICAL, GAFFER, PACKING

DUCT, ELECTRICAL, GAFFER, PACKING PURPLE: RETAIL CHAINS WITH A LETTER CHANGED BEST BOY, IDEA, KRONER, STABLES

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I was at a distinct disadvantage today compared to some people, because I don't live in the United States and have never heard of KROGER, and therefore didn't recognize that it was part of the RETAIL CHAINS WITH A LETTER CHANGED group, with its equivalent word being KRONER. If I had known that then maybe I'd have placed it with BEST BOY (BEST BUY), IDEA (IKEA) and STABLES (STAPLES) in what was undoubtedly a very tough purple group today.

The others were not exactly easy either, but I did solve them all after a fair bit of thought. Blue – KINDS OF TAPE – was the first I got and was arguably simpler than UPSWING (yellow). Green was somewhere in-between – I knew that ROLLERBLADE and SKATEBOARD probably went together, but initially put DOLLY with GAFFER, BEST BOY and BOOM as things that you get on a film set. This was wrong, but I persevered and got the connection eventually, without needing to worry about that dastardly purple.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Tuesday, 29 October, game #506)

YELLOW: IN PRISTINE CONDITION MINT, NEW, ORIGINAL, UNUSED

MINT, NEW, ORIGINAL, UNUSED GREEN: MEDICAL ROLES ATTENDING, FELLOW, INTERN, RESIDENT

ATTENDING, FELLOW, INTERN, RESIDENT BLUE: SINGULAR NOUN IN A FAMOUS “JULIUS CAESAR” LINE COUNTRYMAN, EAR, FRIEND, ROMAN

COUNTRYMAN, EAR, FRIEND, ROMAN PURPLE: ___ SQUARE PERFECT, POCKET, TIMES, TOWN