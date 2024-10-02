NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, October 3 (game #214)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #214) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Hairy styles

NYT Strands today (game #214) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PHOTO

FUZZ

TUCK

SHADY

SHOT

SHORT

NYT Strands today (game #214) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Crop on top

NYT Strands today (game #214) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 3rd row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #214) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #214, are…

PIXIE

BUZZ

FLATTOP

PAGEBOY

FADE

SHAG

FAUXHAWK

SPANGRAM: SHORTCUTS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

This is one of my favorite Strands puzzle of the past few weeks. It's niche enough to present a challenge, but doesn't require any truly specialist knowledge. Sure, you'll have found it easier if you're a hairdresser, but that's not required!

Some of the words were quite difficult, though. I've never heard of a FAUXHAWK, although fortunately it was the final answer I needed to get, so I was able to solve it through a certain amount of trial and error. Several of the others required me to wrack my brains for hairstyles that I've had myself, in most cases many years ago. But I got there in the end.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday 2 October, game #213)

SCONE

DANISH

CROISSANT

MUFFIN

STRUDEL

GALETTE

SPANGRAM: PASTRIES