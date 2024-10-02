NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Thursday, October 3 (game #480)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #480) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SKI

PANT

PRUNE

JUICE

PUNCH

POT

MILK

SMITE

SOCK

BLOUSE

EARBUD

WATER

STICK

SODA

FERTILIZE

BOOKEND

NYT Connections today (game #480) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Drinks

Drinks Green: Green-fingered tasks

Green-fingered tasks Blue: Two's company

Two's company Purple: Hidden creepy crawlies

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #480) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BEVERAGES

GREEN: CARE FOR A PLANT

BLUE: ITEM SOLD IN PAIRS

PURPLE: BUGS PLUS STARTING LETTER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #480) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #480, are…

YELLOW: BEVERAGES JUICE, MILK, PUNCH, SODA

JUICE, MILK, PUNCH, SODA GREEN: CARE FOR A PLANT FERTILIZE, POT, PRUNE, WATER

FERTILIZE, POT, PRUNE, WATER BLUE: ITEM SOLD IN PAIRS BOOKEND, EARBUD, SKI, SOCK

BOOKEND, EARBUD, SKI, SOCK PURPLE: BUGS PLUS STARTING LETTER BLOUSE, PANT, SMITE, STICK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

This is a fairly simple Connections puzzle as they go – although it's all relative, of course.

The key to solving it, for me, was getting the purple group first. This is traditionally the hardest of the four Connections, so solving it early takes off some of the pressure. And there's a definite psychological boost to completing it early!

Today's was a clever one – BUGS PLUS STARTING LETTER, for instance BLOUSE (LOUSE) and SMITE (MITE). But I tend to find these kind of puzzles easier to solve than some others (for instance the blank ___ type), because they don't require quite so much knowledge of the subject – simply the ability to think laterally about language.

With that out of the way I was able to solve the green CARE FOR A PLANT group, which in turn made it easier to solve BEVERAGES (yellow) and left me with blue by default.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

