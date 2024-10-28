NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, October 28 (game #239)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #239) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Fall fun

NYT Strands today (game #239) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

PUMP

PLUS

AIDE

PAID

DIRE

CHAMP

NYT Strands today (game #239) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Pick your own

NYT Strands today (game #239) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: left, 5th row Last: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #239) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #239, are…

PUMPKINS

APPLES

MAZE

CIDER

DOUGHNUTS

HAYRIDES

SPANGRAM: ORCHARDS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

I suspect many people will find today's Strands a lot easier than I did – but it may well depend entirely on where in the world you live. If that's the United States, then this may be easy enough, with the theme of 'Fall fun' and the spangram of ORCHARDS making perfect sense. For me, born and bred in the UK, it was all a bit alien. Sure, I know what an orchard is but it has no connection to 'fall' particularly, let alone to CIDER, MAZE or HAYRIDES. And then there's DOUGHNUTS, which seems entirely out of place here – and indeed out of place among all that fresh fruit and outdoor goodness. I think we have to chalk this one off as a case of transatlantic differences.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

