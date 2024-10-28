NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Monday, October 28 (game #505)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #505) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPELL

LOVE

PLEASE

HOLD

PRESTO

MEAN

THANK YOU

SHAZAM

AUDIBLE

ABRACADABRA

SIGNIFY

TIDAL

SUGGEST

HAVE

PANDORA

CHERISH

NYT Connections today (game #505) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Not Spotify

Not Spotify Green: Point towards

Point towards Blue: I do

I do Purple: Could conjure up a good response

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #505) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: AUDIO APPS

GREEN: INDICATE

BLUE: CHURCH OF ENGLAND WEDDING VOW VERBS

PURPLE: MAGIC WORDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #505) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #505, are…

YELLOW: AUDIO APPS AUDIBLE, PANDORA, SHAZAM, TIDAL

AUDIBLE, PANDORA, SHAZAM, TIDAL GREEN: INDICATE MEAN, SIGNIFY, SPELL, SUGGEST

MEAN, SIGNIFY, SPELL, SUGGEST BLUE: CHURCH OF ENGLAND WEDDING VOW VERBS CHERISH, HAVE, HOLD, LOVE

CHERISH, HAVE, HOLD, LOVE PURPLE: MAGIC WORDS ABRACADABRA, PLEASE, PRESTO, THANK YOU

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

There's no way that yellow today is the easiest one. Or if it is, it just points the way to this being a relatively tricky Connections to solve. The four AUDIO APPS here – AUDIBLE, PANDORA, SHAZAM and TIDAL – are all familiar to me, sure, but I'm a technology journalist and former music journalist. I sincerely doubt the average person will spot all four of these. It feels more like a blue group, or even purple.

To make matters worse, one of the words here – SHAZAM – could easily have gone with ABRACADABRA and PRESTO as part of MAGIC WORDS. Instead, the missing two were PLEASE and THANK YOU – which gave me a proper moment when I realized what the NYT had done here. Smart.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

