NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Monday, November 25 (game #267)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #267) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Plan on it

NYT Strands today (game #267) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RATE

HEAD

LANE

NEVER

MINE

NINE

NYT Strands today (game #267) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Daily reminder

NYT Strands today (game #267) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: Bottom, 4th column Last: Top, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #267) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #267, are…

DATE

MONTH

HOLIDAY

YEAR

EVENT

WEEK

APPOINTMENT

SPANGRAM: CALENDAR

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Here's a return to more familiar Strands fare after yesterday's rather more difficult puzzle. The theme here is CALENDAR, something without which I would be absolutely lost given my terrible memory.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fortunately, I found it easier to find the likes of DATE, MONTH, EVENT and HOLIDAY than I do to remember my nephew's birthday, and only the lengthy APPOINTMENT caused me any trouble.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Sunday, 24 November, game #266)

DEVIL

SPOON

DIPPER

WOMEN

RASCALS

FOOT

LEAGUE

ROCK

SPANGRAM: LITTLE