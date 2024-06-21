NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, June 22 (game #111)

It's the weekend – yay! And it's time for Strands from the NYT – double yay! Read on if you need some hints for today's game, which is, I think, another good one.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #111) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… I love the nightlife

NYT Strands today (game #111) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

TOWN

DUNK

CONE

SAND

LOAN

NEAT

NYT Strands today (game #111) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Creatures of the night

NYT Strands today (game #111) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? • First: top, 5th column • Last: bottom, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #111) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #111, are…

OPOSSUM

SKUNK

COYOTE

AARDVARK

LEOPARD

WOMBAT

SPANGRAM: NOCTURNAL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Other than the fact that I got a little hung up on urban night creatures, looking in vain for the likes of FOX and BADGER, this was another fairly easy Strands puzzle. I didn't necessarily know that AARDVARKs and WOMBATs are nocturnal, but SKUNK, OPPOSUM and COYOTE were all easy, meaning I solved this one with no real problems.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

