NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, June 22 (game #377)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #377) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FRANK

STRING

WOOD

RING

DOG

FOG

TRAIN

BIRDS

CHAIN

LINK

IRON

BRAT

DRIVER

OMEN

SERIES

WEDGE

NYT Connections today (game #377) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: All together now

All together now Green: Fancy a round?

Fancy a round? Blue: The horror, the horror

The horror, the horror Purple: Just add mustard

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #377) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ONE THING AFTER ANOTHER

GREEN: KINDS OF GOLF CLUBS

BLUE: HORROR MOVIES, WITH “THE”

PURPLE: WORDS FOR SAUSAGE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #377) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #377, are…

YELLOW: ONE THING AFTER ANOTHER CHAIN, SERIES, STRING, TRAIN

CHAIN, SERIES, STRING, TRAIN GREEN: KINDS OF GOLF CLUBS DRIVER, IRON, WEDGE, WOOD

DRIVER, IRON, WEDGE, WOOD BLUE: HORROR MOVIES, WITH “THE” BIRDS, FOG, OMEN, RING

BIRDS, FOG, OMEN, RING PURPLE: WORDS FOR SAUSAGE BRAT, DOG, FRANK, LINK

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

One thing I always try to do in Connections is shuffle the words as soon as I begin. The NYT, sneaky thing that it is, will always try to misdirect you at the start, for instance putting DOG and FOG (rhyming words?) and CHAIN and LINK next to each other, when really they are in entirely different groups.

Today's game was another straightforward one. After my disasters earlier in the week I feel like I'm back in the swing of things, which is ironic given that one of the groups today relates to golf. I solved that one first, then the blue 'horror movies' group, leaving yellow as an easy final puzzle to solve before the purple group solved itself.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

