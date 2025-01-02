NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Thursday, January 2 (game #305)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #305) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Super bowl

NYT Strands today (game #305) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

LOSER

POOL

STUN

CRANK

CHICK

PICK

NYT Strands today (game #305) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • … for the soul

NYT Strands today (game #305) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 3rd column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #305) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #305, are…

STOCK

CELERY

ONIONS

CARROTS

PEPPER

NOODLES

SPANGRAM: CHICKEN SOUP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

The classic ingredients (although you may want to add some water/stock) to chicken soup – or any soup for that matter – make up today’s Strands.

Soup is the perfect January meal – it’s really simple to make, as once you have your base ingredients loaded you are virtually there and no matter what you’ve put in the pot it will feel way healthier than anything you ate in December.

The problem is, no matter how hearty a soup is, it seldom feels enough and I can never resist the temptation to supplement it with a sandwich… or two sandwiches. But maybe that’s because I’m British, we’re a bit obsessed with sandwiches.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, 1 January, game #304)

CRUNCH

SQUAT

LUNGE

PLANK

SITUP

DEADLIFT

BURPEE

SPANGRAM: EXERCISE