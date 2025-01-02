NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Thursday, January 2 (game #571)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #571) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TIME

CLOCK

DONUT

PADDLE

TIRED

MONTH

BEAT

REGISTER

CATCH

TAG

INCH

DAYS

METER

JUROR

NOTICE

RHYTHM

NYT Connections today (game #571) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Observation

Observation GREEN: Tempo

Tempo BLUE: They come in dozens

They come in dozens PURPLE: Add an animal

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #571) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: PERCEIVE

GREEN: CADENCE

BLUE: ONE IN A GROUP OF TWELVE

PURPLE: DOG __

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #571) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #571, are…

YELLOW: PERCEIVE CATCH, CLOCK, NOTICE, REGISTER

CATCH, CLOCK, NOTICE, REGISTER GREEN: CADENCE BEAT, METER, RHYTHM, TIME

BEAT, METER, RHYTHM, TIME BLUE: ONE IN A GROUP OF TWELVE DONUT, INCH, JUROR, MONTH

DONUT, INCH, JUROR, MONTH PURPLE: DOG __ DAYS, PADDLE, TAG, TIRED

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I took a guess today that BEAT, METER, RHYTHM and TIME were a group, thinking that drumming was the connection and so it proved.

Despite being slow on the uptake, I landed the Yellow group next and was happy to have sidestepped the TIME, CLOCK, DAYS trap.

There was no brushing off imaginary dust from my shoulders, though, as I failed to see both ONE IN A GROUP OF TWELVE and DOG __ and got home through the sheer luck of shuffling the remain eight words until I got a quartet that looked kind of OK.

When it comes to Connections I’ll take any win I can get.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, 1 January, game #570)

YELLOW: SLIMY ANIMALS EARTHWORM, EEL, SALAMANDER, SLUG

EARTHWORM, EEL, SALAMANDER, SLUG GREEN: THINGS THAT LUMINESCE AURORA, FIREFLY, GLOWSTICK, RADIUM

AURORA, FIREFLY, GLOWSTICK, RADIUM BLUE: DUTCH SYMBOLS CANAL, CLOG, TULIP, WINDMILL

CANAL, CLOG, TULIP, WINDMILL PURPLE: ENDING WITH SYNONYMS FOR "PLUNGE" GATECRASH, RAINDROP, SKYDIVE, WATERFALL