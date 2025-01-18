NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Saturday, January 18 (game #321)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #321) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… O ___! My ___!

NYT Strands today (game #321) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

READ

BISON

PANT

NUDE

ANGER

TORA

NYT Strands today (game #321) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Leader of the gang

NYT Strands today (game #321) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 6th row Last side: right, 5th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #321) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #321, are…

PLANET

HOOK

CRUNCH

OBVIOUS

KANGAROO

UNDERPANTS

SPANGRAM: CAPTAIN

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 hints

An intriguing theme today and it wasn’t until I saw HOOK that I cottoned on to the OBVIOUS.

I also experienced a bit of puzzling deja-vu and I’m convinced these words have appeared in Connections or Strands before – which is the only way I could possibly know about Captain KANGAROO. This niche kids TV character with the catchphrase “good morning Captain” didn’t penetrate the world beyond the USA.

Maybe if I’d seen UNDERPANTS sooner, I wouldn’t have struggled so much.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Friday, 17 January, game #320)

MILLENNIAL

ALPHA

BOOMER

ZOOMER

GREATEST

SPANGRAM: GENERATION GAP