NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Saturday, January 18 (game #587)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #587) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- LABEL
- SPINE
- PAGE
- TIDE
- URGE
- STICKER
- TRACK
- SPUR
- CORNER
- ARTIST
- DRIVE
- TABLES
- ITCH
- THORN
- ALBUM
- IMPULSE
NYT Connections today (game #587) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Constant craving
- GREEN: Sharp point
- BLUE: Sleevenotes
- PURPLE: Start of a phrase in common
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #587) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: DESIRE
- GREEN: BARB
- BLUE: INFO ON A RECORD
- PURPLE: TURN THE ___
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #587) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #587, are…
- YELLOW: DESIRE DRIVE, IMPULSE, ITCH, URGE
- GREEN: BARB SPINE, SPUR, STICKER, THORN
- BLUE: INFO ON A RECORD ALBUM, ARTIST, LABEL, TRACK
- PURPLE: TURN THE ___ CORNER, PAGE, TABLES, TIDE
- My rating: Hard
- My score: 2 mistakes
There are times with Connections where you don’t see a common theme among more than a couple of the 16 words. Other times there’s an overabundance of similitude, as was the case today.
I struggled with two groups. I immediately thought vinyl records was the link to blue, INFO ON A RECORD, but they also include a SPINE, so I initially placed one there.
Meanwhile, I wasted another mistake thinking SPUR – as in spur of the moment – belonged with URGE, IMPULSE, and ITCH, whereas it was instead part of the BARB group with STICKER, THORN and the aforementioned SPINE.
These niggles are, of course, the reason why Connections is such good fun to solve.
Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 17 January, game #586)
- YELLOW: FRANKFURTER BANGER, BRAT, LINK, SAUSAGE
- GREEN: STRIKE BOP, HIT, KNOCK, TAP
- BLUE: WEB BROWSERS CHROME, EDGE, OPERA, SAFARI
- PURPLE: ENDING WITH BEER BRANDS AUTOHARP, CONTRABASS, PEPPERONI, ROSEBUD
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
