NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Saturday, January 18 (game #587)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #587) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LABEL

SPINE

PAGE

TIDE

URGE

STICKER

TRACK

SPUR

CORNER

ARTIST

DRIVE

TABLES

ITCH

THORN

ALBUM

IMPULSE

NYT Connections today (game #587) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Constant craving

Constant craving GREEN: Sharp point

Sharp point BLUE: Sleevenotes

Sleevenotes PURPLE: Start of a phrase in common

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #587) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: DESIRE

GREEN: BARB

BLUE: INFO ON A RECORD

PURPLE: TURN THE ___

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #587) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #587, are…

YELLOW: DESIRE DRIVE, IMPULSE, ITCH, URGE

DRIVE, IMPULSE, ITCH, URGE GREEN: BARB SPINE, SPUR, STICKER, THORN

SPINE, SPUR, STICKER, THORN BLUE: INFO ON A RECORD ALBUM, ARTIST, LABEL, TRACK

ALBUM, ARTIST, LABEL, TRACK PURPLE: TURN THE ___ CORNER, PAGE, TABLES, TIDE

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 2 mistakes

There are times with Connections where you don’t see a common theme among more than a couple of the 16 words. Other times there’s an overabundance of similitude, as was the case today.

I struggled with two groups. I immediately thought vinyl records was the link to blue, INFO ON A RECORD, but they also include a SPINE, so I initially placed one there.

Meanwhile, I wasted another mistake thinking SPUR – as in spur of the moment – belonged with URGE, IMPULSE, and ITCH, whereas it was instead part of the BARB group with STICKER, THORN and the aforementioned SPINE.

These niggles are, of course, the reason why Connections is such good fun to solve.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 17 January, game #586)

YELLOW: FRANKFURTER BANGER, BRAT, LINK, SAUSAGE

BANGER, BRAT, LINK, SAUSAGE GREEN: STRIKE BOP, HIT, KNOCK, TAP

BOP, HIT, KNOCK, TAP BLUE: WEB BROWSERS CHROME, EDGE, OPERA, SAFARI

CHROME, EDGE, OPERA, SAFARI PURPLE: ENDING WITH BEER BRANDS AUTOHARP, CONTRABASS, PEPPERONI, ROSEBUD