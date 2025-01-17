NYT Strands today — my hints, answers and spangram for Friday, January 17 (game #320)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #320) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… The time of our lives

NYT Strands today (game #320) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

GREEN

MORE

BOOT

TREAT

MOOT

NINE

NYT Strands today (game #320) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • People of different ages

NYT Strands today (game #320) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: top, 1st column Last side: bottom, 3rd column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #320) - the answers

The answers to today's Strands, game #320, are…

MILLENNIAL

ALPHA

BOOMER

ZOOMER

GREATEST

SPANGRAM: GENERATION GAP

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 hint

MILLENNIAL is one of those words that I really struggle to spell, so it was nice to spot it immediately and be guided to the double N that I always miss.

There’s a sweet spot in life when you think the GENERATION GAP is a myth – you’re in touch with your youngers, kidding yourself that you're still cool, and you’re in touch with your elders, having accumulated some life skills. Then that gap begins to grow and before you know it there’s not so much a gap between you and society’s trend setters but a Grand Canyon.

The best thing to do is to accept it and not give a damn about how long you wear your socks or what people think of your Lady Di hair and collection of cravats.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Thursday, 16 January, game #319)

ZOMBIE

SIDECAR

MARTINI

STINGER

COSMOPOLITAN

SPANGRAM: COCKTAILS