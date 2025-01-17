NYT Connections today — my hints and answers for Friday, January 17 (game #586)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #586) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HIT

OPERA

BANGER

ROSEBUD

PEPPERONI

BOP

EDGE

LINK

TAP

CONTRABASS

BRAT

SAFARI

AUTOHARP

CHROME

KNOCK

SAUSAGE

NYT Connections today (game #586) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Hot dog

Hot dog GREEN: Whack

Whack BLUE: View the internet

View the internet PURPLE: Brews at the end

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #586) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: FRANKFURTER

GREEN: STRIKE

BLUE: WEB BROWSERS

PURPLE: ENDING WITH BEER BRANDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #586) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #586, are…

YELLOW: FRANKFURTER BANGER, BRAT, LINK, SAUSAGE

BANGER, BRAT, LINK, SAUSAGE GREEN: STRIKE BOP, HIT, KNOCK, TAP

BOP, HIT, KNOCK, TAP BLUE: WEB BROWSERS CHROME, EDGE, OPERA, SAFARI

CHROME, EDGE, OPERA, SAFARI PURPLE: ENDING WITH BEER BRANDS AUTOHARP, CONTRABASS, PEPPERONI, ROSEBUD

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

Today’s Connections reminded me of a toy my daughters had called BOP It!

It was one of those toys that was supposed to teach reaction speed and as an added bonus release some pent-up aggression at the unfairness of the world, as you were given licence to bop, twist, thump and hit this lump of white plastic.

However, like most toys it also became annoying pretty quickly. I can still hear the cartoon voice in my head now, saying “bop it!”, “bop it!” relentlessly for hours on end. Sadly, Bop It! suffered an untimely death after being trod on by, err, me. Sorry girls.

Meanwhile, top prize today if you didn’t fall into the PEPPERONI trap, of thinking that it was linked with BRAT, SAUSAGE and BANGER.

