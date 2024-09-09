NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Tuesday, September 10 (game #191)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my Wordle today, NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #191) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Give it a whirl!

NYT Strands today (game #191) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

RICE

SICK

SOCK

BALL

TALL

SORT

NYT Strands today (game #191) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Come dancing

NYT Strands today (game #191) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: right, 5th row Last: left, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #191) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #191, are…

WALTZ

QUICKSTEP

FOXTROT

SALSA

JIVE

RUMBA

SPANGRAM: BALLROOMDANCE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I have never tried ballroom dancing, and I almost certainly never will – but that didn't stop me completing this Strands puzzle in quick time. It's a very simple one, helped no end by the fact that the spangram, BALLROOMDANCE, is very long and winds its way across the center of the board. This reduces the possibilities for the letters surrounding it, making it easy to spot the likes of QUICKSTEP and SALSA. Uncommon letters helped, too – there's an X, a Z and a Q in there, and all are typically easier to work with than more common characters.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Monday 9 September, game #190)

BOCCE

CROQUET

CORNHOLE

HORSESHOES

BADMINTON

SPANGRAM: LAWNGAMES