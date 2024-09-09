NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, September 10 (game #457)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #457) - today's words



Today's NYT Connections words are…

STARS

STRIPES

HAND

DELIVER

SORTS

DECK OF CARDS

THUMBS

MONARCHY

PASS

TYPES

NHL

A-F

PERCENTAGE

CHECKERS

GIVE

KINDS

NYT Connections today (game #457) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Things of a particular quality

Things of a particular quality Green: Move to another person

Move to another person Blue: Ways of ranking

Ways of ranking Purple: They have a regal aspect

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #457) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: VARIETIES

GREEN: TRANSFER

BLUE: RATINGS SYSTEMS

PURPLE: THINGS WITH KINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #457) - the answers



The answers to today's Connections, game #457, are…

YELLOW: VARIETIES KINDS, SORTS, STRIPES, TYPES

KINDS, SORTS, STRIPES, TYPES GREEN: TRANSFER DELIVER, GIVE, HAND, PASS

DELIVER, GIVE, HAND, PASS BLUE: RATINGS SYSTEMS A-F, PERCENTAGE, STARS, THUMBS

A-F, PERCENTAGE, STARS, THUMBS PURPLE: THINGS WITH KINGS CHECKERS, DECK OF CARDS, MONARCHY, NHL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

It's been a long time since I've found a Connections puzzle to be as easy as this one. All four are straightforward collections of things/words, with no more complicated 'blank' types, let alone any real head-scratchers. It was simply a case of solving them one by one, which made the process easier each time as more solutions got removed.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 9 September, game #456)

YELLOW: GET RED IN THE FACE BLUSH, BURN, FLUSH, GLOW

BLUSH, BURN, FLUSH, GLOW GREEN: CONTINUOUS CONSECUTIVE, NONSTOP, SOLID, STRAIGHT

CONSECUTIVE, NONSTOP, SOLID, STRAIGHT BLUE: FLAVOR ASSORTMENT FLIGHT, PLATTER, SAMPLER, TASTING

FLIGHT, PLATTER, SAMPLER, TASTING PURPLE: SITCOMS BLOSSOM, COACH, COMMUNITY, FULL HOUSE