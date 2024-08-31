NYT Strands today — hints, answers and spangram for Sunday, September 1 (game #182)

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #182) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Serve ginger-ly?

NYT Strands today (game #182) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

WEED

LEED

FAIL

FULL

CULL

MULL

NYT Strands today (game #182) - hint #3 - spangram

What is a hint for today's spangram? • Sushi staple

NYT Strands today (game #182) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First: bottom, 2nd column Last: top, 5th column

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #182) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #182, are…

RICE

AVOCADO

SEAWEED

MAYO

CUCUMBER

CRAB

SPANGRAM: CALIFORNIAROLL

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I hate this Strands. Not the puzzle itself – which is just about fine. But CALIFORNIAROLL, which is a disgusting concoction simply because it contains MAYO. Mayo is one of the worst things ever – not just a terrible food, but a plague on society, because IT IS USED IN ALMOST EVERYTHING AND I HATE IT. Listen, you don't need mayo in things. It doesn't make it better. In fact, it spoils it. Just leave it out and taste the actual ingredients rather than smearing this horrible stuff everywhere. Especially in sushi, which doesn't need it at all.

Oh yeah, so there's a game to talk about here too, right? Well it's a reasonably easy one on account of the spangram taking up about half of the board. Most of the answers are relatively easy to find, and if you like mayo then I'm sure you'll be delighted with the whole thing.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

