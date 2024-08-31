NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Sunday, September 1 (game #448)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #448) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CHARCOAL

HAMMER

GOLF BAG

GRILL

TOOLBOX

RAVEN

LIMOUSINE

JET

BROWN

DRUM

SABLE

CHAR

ANVIL

MOVIE SET

SEAR

CANAL

NYT Connections today (game #448) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Stove top cuisine?

Stove top cuisine? Green: Aural areas

Aural areas Blue: Paint it…

Paint it… Purple: All could contain something/someone that gets you somewhere

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #448) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COOK IN A PAN BROWN, CHAR, GRILL, SEAR

GREEN: PARTS OF THE EAR

BLUE: SHADES OF BLACK

PURPLE: WHERE YOU MIGHT FIND “A DRIVER”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #448) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #448, are…

YELLOW: COOK IN A PAN BROWN, CHAR, GRILL, SEAR

BROWN, CHAR, GRILL, SEAR GREEN: PARTS OF THE EAR ANVIL, CANAL, DRUM, HAMMER

ANVIL, CANAL, DRUM, HAMMER BLUE: SHADES OF BLACK CHARCOAL, JET, RAVEN, SABLE

CHARCOAL, JET, RAVEN, SABLE PURPLE: WHERE YOU MIGHT FIND “A DRIVER” GOLF BAG, LIMOUSINE, MOVIE SET, TOOLBOX

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

Connections is ultimately a game of knowledge and I am just going to have to accept that I do not have enough of that. Or maybe not enough of the type that the NYT values. It's something of an anomaly, because I solve the likes of Wordle, Quordle and Strands every day (or almost every day in the case of the latter two), and I've generally been quite adept at quizzes. But this… this is ridiculous. It's my eighth failure in 15 games and my fourth in a row, which is unprecedented for me and possibly for the entire world. I might well be the biggest loser anywhere right now.

The argument against that – and the thing I'm clinging on to – is that you could argue that some of this knowledge is arcane, unnecessary and really quite random. For instance, green today, 'Parts of the ear': I knew CANAL and DRUM, but ANVIL and HAMMER… nope. And why should I know that? Or DRIVER being something you'd find in a TOOLBOX or on a MOVIE SET? Again, no idea.

So OK, that's what I'll stick with for now. The problem is the NYT's Connections puzzle setter, not me. Let's go with that.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Saturday, 31 August, game #447)

YELLOW: NEWSPAPER SECTIONS

GREEN: TREE FEATURES

BLUE: KINDS OF SALAD CHEF, GARDEN, GREEK, WEDGE

PURPLE: SEEN ON BACKS OF U.S. COINS EAGLE, MONTICELLO, SHIELD, TORCH