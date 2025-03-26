Google Maps is getting two key upgrades, for easier route planning and quicker access to Gemini AI

News
By published

More info at your fingertips

Google Maps on a phone being held in someone&#039;s hand
Look out for new features coming to Google Maps (Image credit: Google)
  • Google Maps has tweaked its route info panel
  • There's also faster access to Gemini AI
  • These changes aren't available to everyone yet

Google Maps is one of the apps that gets the most love from Google in terms of regular updates, and we've spotted another couple of upgrades rolling out to the mapping app in recent days – upgrades to add some extra convenience to your travels.

Firstly, the app is changing up how it displays route overviews. As Android Police has noted, the info card you see when you select any place on the map on Android now shows you more details about parking availability and any applicable toll fees.

This information was previously available in Google Maps, but you had to dig around a little bit to find it – now it's included on the main route overview pop-up, alongside the estimated travel time and the current traffic conditions.

It's a small tweak but one that's potentially very useful. It brings together more of the data Google Maps has in the same place, which means you're more clued up about your journeys and you can get moving more quickly. It doesn't look as though the update is live for everyone yet, but it should be eventually.

More AI in Google Maps

Our second new feature concerns Google's favorite tech of the moment: AI. As spotted by Android Authority, if you select a place on the map in Google Maps for Android, then activate Gemini (with a long press on the power button for example), you get a new Ask about place chip you can tap.

Gemini being able to tell you about places isn't new, but the addition of a specific shortcut means you can get some AI-generated information about a location much more quickly from Google Maps. Just watch out for hallucinations, as always.

For example, you could ask when a certain place opens or closes, or ask if it's suitable for kids. The responses will then be displayed in a Gemini overlay on top of the screen, as usual, and you can ask follow-up questions if needed.

We can expect much more in the way of Gemini integration in Google Maps and Google's other apps in the future, too. Google has been busy pushing the AI bot into as many apps as it can, while it continues to work on retiring Google Assistant.

You might also like

See more Computing News
David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Websites & Apps
Google Maps on a phone being held in someone&#039;s hand
Google Maps is getting two key upgrades, for easier route planning and quicker access to Gemini AI
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #1157)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #388)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Tuesday, March 25 (game #1156)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Tuesday, March 25 (game #387)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #1155)
Latest in News
Oura Ring 4
Activity tracking on Oura Ring is about to get a whole lot better, but I've got bad news about your step count
Google Maps on a phone being held in someone&#039;s hand
Google Maps is getting two key upgrades, for easier route planning and quicker access to Gemini AI
URL phishing
HaveIBeenPwned owner suffers phishing attack that stole his Mailchimp mailing list
Ransomware
Cl0p resurgence drives ransomware attacks to new highs in 2025
Millwall FC The Den
The UK's first football club mobile network is here - but you probably won't guess which team has launched it
Android Auto
Android Auto 14.0 is rolling out now – and it'll soon swap Google Assistant for the smarter Gemini
More about websites apps
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand

Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #1157)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background

NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, March 26 (game #388)
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.

Why multi-CDNs are going to shake up 2025
See more latest
Most Popular
Android Auto
Android Auto 14.0 is rolling out now – and it'll soon swap Google Assistant for the smarter Gemini
Oura Ring 4
Activity tracking on Oura Ring is about to get a whole lot better, but I've got bad news about your step count
URL phishing
HaveIBeenPwned owner suffers phishing attack that stole his Mailchimp mailing list
Ransomware
Cl0p resurgence drives ransomware attacks to new highs in 2025
Millwall FC The Den
The UK's first football club mobile network is here - but you probably won't guess which team has launched it
Josie and Matt laughing in front of the Google Pixel 9a
TechRadar Podcast: Is the Pixel 9a ugly? Has Apple ruined the smartwatch market? And is Samsung's One UI in trouble?
Apple iPhone 16 Pro REVIEW
The iPhone 17 Air looks impressively slim in this new comparison image, but that just makes me more worried about the specs
Matt Murdock smiling in Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 and Kamala Khan looking stunned in The Marvels
Daredevil: Born Again episode 5 just revealed what Kamala Khan has been up to since The Marvels, and now I'm more excited for the next superhero team to appear in the MCU
Google Pixel Watch 3, 41mm and 45mm
Google says it will fix broken Wear OS 5.1 update, but why does this keep happening?
Two Android phones on a green and blue background showing Google Messages
Google Messages just added a fun upgrade to one of its best chat features