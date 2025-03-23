Samsung's rumored smart specs may be launching before the end of 2025

News
By published

Alongside the XR headset?

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses may soon get some competition (Image credit: Meta)
  • A pair of Samsung smart specs are on the way
  • They could launch before the end of 2025
  • Samsung is also developing a bigger XR headset

We know that Samsung is busy working with Google on an Android XR (extended reality) headset known as Project Moohan, but it seems that some AR (augmented reality) smart specs are also in the pipeline – and could be launching before the end of the year.

A new report from South Korean outlet ET News (via @Jukanlosreve) suggests that these smart glasses are being developed under the codename Haean, and that features and specs are currently being finalized.

One of Samsung's priorities, according to the report, is on producing a design that fits every face shape and structure. Meanwhile, gesture support is said to be included with the specs, to reduce the number of buttons needed on the device itself.

There aren't any more details in this particular report, but it does say that the Samsung smart glasses could well be unveiled alongside the Android XR headset – which Samsung has told us much more about so far.

Specs and pricing

After a few false starts – Google Glass, anyone? – it feels as though there's now some momentum behind the idea of smart glasses as a product, with the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses currently leading the way.

It would seem Samsung wants a part of this smart specs action with a product of its own. Rumors around such a device have been floating around for years at this point, with the name Samsung Glasses mentioned in a trademark filed in 2023.

These upcoming smart glasses are most likely going to be powered by a Qualcomm chip, and come with an integrated camera. We've seen rumors suggesting Samsung is aiming for an affordable price point, which would of course be welcome.

There had been suggestions that the specs would make an appearance alongside the Samsung Galaxy S25 at the Unpacked event in January. That obviously didn't happen, but it seems we will see them sometime in the next nine months.

David Nield
David Nield
Freelance Contributor

Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.

