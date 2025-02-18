Robot abuse is still the path to the future – even if I hate it

Humanoid robots are the hot new thing and no longer the purview of science fiction, but instead a growing fact of life. Even though most are still in the lab or a handful of factories, their skills are more human-like by the minute. These robots walk, run, assist, converse thanks to AI, hang out, dance, and sometimes suffer unfortunate levels of abuse.

One of the more remarkable humanoid bots is Unitree G1, a pint-sized "humanoid agent AI avatar" featuring dozens of joins and motors. I've seen the G1 in person at CES, and it's an impressive feat of engineering. Despite its mobility and dexterity, G1's capabilities are largely a product of remote control and canned or pre-programmed movements.

Even so, the $16,000 (to start) Unitree G1 can maintain balance and precision in the face of unforeseen obstacles. Unitree recently demonstrated this skill in a new video that shows off not only Unitree G1's remarkable dancing skills but also its perseverance in the face of – ahem – adversity. Unitree notes that the skills demonstrated in the video are new and have not yet been rolled out to all customers.

Keep the Music Going, Keep the Dance Flowing! 😘 - YouTube Watch On

Watching the short video, it's hard not to feel for the G1 as a developer pokes, pushes, and whacks the robot with a stick. In one remarkable moment, the robot throws up its hands and appears to block a blow. Naturally, I silently cheered the robot's efforts. But I think I may be celebrating the wrong thing.

This is not a video about a poor, defenseless robot trying to protect itself. Unitree G1, even with its integrated AI, has no feelings. It literally can not even feel the blows. It's not upset that someone is hitting it. Instead, the robot's program is for dancing and staying upright.

What's impressive here is that nothing, not even these blows, stops Unitree G1; it just keeps on bopping.

Resilient robots are a crucial part of the humanoid robotics development timeline. Such bots will be of little use to us if, when we accidentally bump into them, they fall over and are then stuck on their backs, flailing their arms and legs like Kafka-esque beetles.

As many times as I wince when I see someone "abusing" a robot, I have to remind myself that this is the way. There can be no robot revolution without such "sacrifice'.

A dancing robot is fun. A robot that can stay upright in the face of an attack is a game-changer.