Robot abuse is still the path to the future – even if I hate it
Dance, robot, dance
Humanoid robots are the hot new thing and no longer the purview of science fiction, but instead a growing fact of life. Even though most are still in the lab or a handful of factories, their skills are more human-like by the minute. These robots walk, run, assist, converse thanks to AI, hang out, dance, and sometimes suffer unfortunate levels of abuse.
One of the more remarkable humanoid bots is Unitree G1, a pint-sized "humanoid agent AI avatar" featuring dozens of joins and motors. I've seen the G1 in person at CES, and it's an impressive feat of engineering. Despite its mobility and dexterity, G1's capabilities are largely a product of remote control and canned or pre-programmed movements.
Even so, the $16,000 (to start) Unitree G1 can maintain balance and precision in the face of unforeseen obstacles. Unitree recently demonstrated this skill in a new video that shows off not only Unitree G1's remarkable dancing skills but also its perseverance in the face of – ahem – adversity. Unitree notes that the skills demonstrated in the video are new and have not yet been rolled out to all customers.
Watching the short video, it's hard not to feel for the G1 as a developer pokes, pushes, and whacks the robot with a stick. In one remarkable moment, the robot throws up its hands and appears to block a blow. Naturally, I silently cheered the robot's efforts. But I think I may be celebrating the wrong thing.
This is not a video about a poor, defenseless robot trying to protect itself. Unitree G1, even with its integrated AI, has no feelings. It literally can not even feel the blows. It's not upset that someone is hitting it. Instead, the robot's program is for dancing and staying upright.
What's impressive here is that nothing, not even these blows, stops Unitree G1; it just keeps on bopping.
Resilient robots are a crucial part of the humanoid robotics development timeline. Such bots will be of little use to us if, when we accidentally bump into them, they fall over and are then stuck on their backs, flailing their arms and legs like Kafka-esque beetles.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
As many times as I wince when I see someone "abusing" a robot, I have to remind myself that this is the way. There can be no robot revolution without such "sacrifice'.
A dancing robot is fun. A robot that can stay upright in the face of an attack is a game-changer.
You might also like
- World's largest laptop vendor quietly releases robot with six legs ...
- Is it worth getting a robot vacuum?
- Samsung built a robot butt just to test its smartphones' durability ...
- And that's how it all started: AI managed to design a robot that walks
- Apple might be building a humanoid robot, and I truly hope it looks like Steve Jobs
A 38-year industry veteran and award-winning journalist, Lance has covered technology since PCs were the size of suitcases and “on line” meant “waiting.” He’s a former Lifewire Editor-in-Chief, Mashable Editor-in-Chief, and, before that, Editor in Chief of PCMag.com and Senior Vice President of Content for Ziff Davis, Inc. He also wrote a popular, weekly tech column for Medium called The Upgrade.
Lance Ulanoff makes frequent appearances on national, international, and local news programs including Live with Kelly and Mark, the Today Show, Good Morning America, CNBC, CNN, and the BBC.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Windows 11 24H2 hasn’t raised the bar for the operating system’s CPU requirements, Microsoft clarifies
As if Nvidia's RTX 5000 series launch couldn't get messier, now a Redditor has received the RTX 5070 Ti days before its launch