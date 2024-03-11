World's largest laptop vendor quietly releases robot with six legs — Lenovo Daystar Bot GS is IP-rated and reminds us of Boston Dynamics' andro-dogs

There can’t be many people who haven’t seen at least one video of Boston Dynamics' robot dog Spot performing tricks like going up and down stairs, spinning, dancing, jumping, and carrying objects. The robot isn’t just for fun however. It can be used for a variety of work tasks, such as inspecting industrial sites and carrying out hazardous duties.

Spot isn’t the only industrial robot animal in town now, though. It has competition from an unexpected source – Lenovo.

Wisely, the Chinese manufacturer isn’t calling its creation a dog, and it’s added an additional pair of legs to further distance itself from Boston Dynamics's robot canines, but it’s hard not to draw comparisons.

Six legs are better than four?

Lenovo Daystar Bot GS, which is referred to as a “Legged Robot For Inspection Solution”, can be seen in all its glory on the IF Design site.

The details accompanying it say “Step into the forefront of industrial automation and public services with Lenovo Daystar Bot GS. The groundbreaking six-legged design guarantees unmatched stability and maneuverability that surpasses traditional robotic platforms, allowing it to traverse diverse terrains with ease.”

Daystar Bot GS is aimed at trade, industry, government and the public sector, and Asia will be Lenovo's primary market when it is released later this year.

Lenovo adds, “Boasting an advanced control system, cutting-edge perception algorithms, and IP66 robust protection, GS outperforms in unforeseen scenarios, enabling comprehensive data collection at any location and time. In our unwavering pursuit of excellence, GS stands as a testament to innovation, efficiency, safety, and the boundless potential of automated exploration.”

The big one question we don’t currently have an answer for, is who would win in a fight (or a race for that matter) – Spot or GS?

