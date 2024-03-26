Quick! The best laptop deal you can find is the M1 MacBook Air on sale for only $699

One of the best MacBooks and best laptops in general ever made is on sale now for its lowest price ever, and it's all thanks to a new limited-time deal from B&H, following in the footsteps of Walmart's equally excellent price point. It's even available in all its color variants, including Silver, Space Grey, and Gold.

The MacBook Air (M1) is currently $699 at B&H, the lowest price it's ever been. Walmart is incentivizing buyers to purchase this laptop, and we wholeheartedly agree. We gave it four and a half out of five stars in our review, praising its great battery life, faster OS, and excellent keyboard, and now it's at an even more affordable price point.

If you've been eyeing the Apple MacBook Air powered by the M1 chip, one of the best thin and light laptops around, then take advantage of this amazing sale while you still can, as it ends on March 29, 2023.

Today's best Apple MacBook Air deal

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1604829-REG/apple_mgnd3ll_a_13_3_macbook_air_with.html?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"">was $999.99 now $699 at B&H

The 2020 Apple MacBook Air with an M1 chip is a little old now, but it's still one of the best laptops ever made, and it's on sale for a record-low price of $699 at B&H. Our MacBook Air M1 review awarded the device 4.5 stars out of five, and we particularly praised Apple's premium device for its speed, responsiveness, beautiful design, and long-lasting battery life.

The M1 MacBook Air, despite being several years old, still boasts some of the best processing power around due to the powerful M-series chips, Apple's own silicon that revolutionized its Mac machines. The efficiency and power that the M-series chips possess make them some of the best productivity machines on the market.

Its only real fault at this point is that it has less storage than most other laptops at its price point. However, as someone who's continuously used one for years now, it hasn't been an issue in the slightest. External storage can mitigate this drawback.

