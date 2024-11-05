Your Mac’s menu bar will finally get a weather widget in macOS Sequoia 15.2 – plus these Apple Intelligence features

macOS Sequoia 15.2 is getting a Weather widget in the Menu Bar for quick access to forecasts, currently hidden in the developer beta

This beta brings Apple Intelligence tools like like Image Playground (for text-based image generation) and ChatGPT integration

Apple Intelligence features, including Image Playground, will need an Apple silicon processor, but the Weather widget may be available for all users

Apple has released developer beta versions of iOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2 to test out a bunch of new features, including Apple Intelligence, and one of the most interesting additions is a new Weather widget that you’ll be able to add to the Menu Bar at the top of the screen.

As this version of Sequoia is still in developer testing, the new features could still change and may look or perform differently upon release. Currently, the Weather widget is disabled by default and needs to be activated in the System Settings app, in the Control Center.

As shown in a screenshot provided by 9to5Mac, it’ll live in the Menu Bar with a small weather icon and the temperature, next to the time, battery life, Wi-Fi connection, and other icons. When you click on this, the widget will pop-up, showing you the weather for the next few hours of the place where your device is located, as well as temperatures in various places around the world. You also get the option to open the Weather app if you want more information.

From the preview, it looks like a quick way to get important weather information without having to open the app or check a weather forecast website in a browser.

New Apple Intelligence features and when you can expect them

As well as the shiny new Weather widget, masOS Sequoia 15.2 promises to bring new features supported by Apple Intelligence. On the list are Image Playground, Apple’s dedicated AI image generation app that will create images based on text descriptions, and ChatGPT integration, intended to let users access ChatGPT directly in macOS or use it within certain apps.

The new Weather widget and new features, along with other changes, are expected to arrive as a part of macOS Sequoia 15.2 in December 2024. If you want to try them out early, you’ll need to be subscribed to Apple’s developer beta releases. Once the final release is out, you should be able to access these features if you have a Mac with an Apple silicon processor (which is required for Apple Intelligence).

It’s not clear yet if having an M-class chip will also be a requirement for the new Weather widget, although I suspect this will be available to all macOS Sequoia users.

