Get all set for school with this super cheap Dell Inspiron 15 for under $300

If you're heading back to class soon – or are already there and finding your device isn't up to par – and you want something cheap yet reliable, the Dell Inspiron 15 is at Dell for $279.99 (was $379.99). Even better, there's an extra 10% off when you use the code SAVE10 at checkout. That brings it down to $251.99 which is an even better overall discount of $128.

While the Dell Inspiron 15 isn’t really up to being featured in our buying guide to the best laptops for students, at this price, it’s still worth considering. It has all the basics for decent performance, 512GB of SSD storage and it runs Windows 11 so it’ll be compatible with all your apps. It’s reasonably lightweight and good-looking too for taking to school and your dorm.

Today's best Dell laptop deal

The Dell Inspiron 15 keeps costs down by keeping things simple. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of memory, which will be just fine for basic web browsing or typing up reports, and the 512GB of storage is a good amount for files an applications. The battery life is good enough to get you through a full work day, too. Right now, you can use the code SAVE10 to save an extra 10% bringing it down to an even more appealing $252.

If you’re heading to school imminently, you probably don’t want to spend a fortune on one of the best laptops to type up your work. We get it. Instead, the Dell Inspiron 15 fits that role fairly well.

It’s highly affordable while offering all the essentials. Rather than being a Chromebook that’s restricted to ChromeOS, you get the full Windows 11 experience. It also has a 15.6-inch full HD screen which is far better than other displays at this price. It even sports a high refresh rate of 120Hz so browsing at speed will look super smooth rather than stuttering.

Other neat details include roomy keycaps and a spacious touchpad so it’s perfectly suited for working on. It also has tiny rubber feet and bumpers so you can take it to class or the library without worrying about it skidding. It’s ageing technology but it’s reliable.

