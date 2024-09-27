Dell's massive Cyber Sale is live - here are the 6 best laptop deals I'd buy

The hunt for a great laptop deal just got a lot easier as Dell has launched a limited-time Cyber Sale featuring savings of up to $600 across several of its most popular and highly-rated laptops. Whether you just want a basic device for everyday use, a souped-up creative powerhouse or a great-value gaming laptop then there are options for you in the six best deals I've picked out.

The top all-around option in my eyes when it comes to performance and value for money is this Dell Inspiron 15 for $479.99 (was $599.99). It features an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SDD for storage, which is an ideal combination for an everyday machine for work and leisure. It's cheaper because some of the components are older now, but together you'll find they can still comfortably handle basic tasks such as web browsing, light work, a little multitasking and some more demanding jobs.

If you've got more to spend and want one of the manufacturer's latest high-end laptops then you can instead get this Dell XPS 14 for $999.99 (was $1,499). This is the lowest price we've seen for the newest model with a gorgeous design that features the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, as well as 16GB of RAM and a decent 512GB SSD. Expect terrific performance and speedy multitasking capabilities for all of your productivity needs.

This latest Dell Cyber Sale is set to run through the weekend so if any of these laptops suit then you'll need to hit that buy button before the end of Sunday to avoid missing out. Do also check out the latest Dell promo codes available now to see if you can save even more money on your purchase.

Dell Cyber sale - the 6 best laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15: was $699.99 now $479.99 at Dell

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Dell's latest Cyber Sale features this slightly older but excellent value all-around device. With an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a decent 512GB SSD. It's a terrific buy if you have a reasonable budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs and general work. You can expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities, and speedy load times, even with some of the dated components. It's also somewhat bulky and battery life is only 6-8 hours so that could hamper its portability. Still, if you can look past those minor issues, this is an impressive laptop for the price.

Dell XPS 14: was $1,499 now $999 at Dell

Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 Here's an awesome high-end laptop deal in the Dell Cyber Sale. One of the latest and well-built XPS 14 devices is a healthy $500 off, bringing it back down to a record-low price. This is a great offer for a stylish and stunning 2024 machine that we awarded 4.5 out of five in our Dell XPS 14 review. This baseline configuration features a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD that will comfortably handle the majority of your creative computing needs.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1,099.99 now $949.99 at Dell

Display - 16 inches

Processor - Intel Core Ultra 7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB

OS - Windows 11 If display size is important to you, then you can upgrade to this brand-new Dell Inspiron 16 Plus, which sports a 16-inch screen and one of the latest high-end Intel Core Ultra 7 processors. You also get a generous 16GB of RAM and a large 1TB SSD for storage, making it a powerful device that will handle anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $329.99 now $279.99 at Dell

Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - Intel i3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB

OS - Windows 11 If you want a cheaper option then this configuration of the Dell Inspiron 15 is an excellent buy and terrific value for money. You get an Intel i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and light work or schoolwork.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,359 now $1,059 at Dell

Display - 15 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB

OS - Windows 11 The Dell XPS 15 isn’t necessarily the most exciting laptop but it’s highly reliable as a creative powerhouse and now available for a great price. Much of that success is thanks to the little details like its four-sided InfinityEdge display which makes the laptop sleeker than you’d think. Designed for content creators, the Dell XPS 15 still maintains that reputation thanks to powerful components such as an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop: was $1,199.99 now $899.99 at Dell

Display - 15 inches

Processor - Intel i7

Graphics Card: RTX 4060

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 1TB This Dell G15 gaming laptop is a good all-rounder for running many games in medium-to-high settings in 1080p. It has a competent 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage, along with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card which is great value for this price. Its 15.6-inch full HD display looks good with a 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and 100% sRGB so whatever you’re playing will look sharp and vibrant.

