NBN prices have changed – these are the 5 plans we now recommend

We knew that NBN bills were going to rise and now we’re into the new financial year in Australia, prices have indeed begun to increase. In fact, most – but not all – NBN providers have already implemented price hikes, predominantly on their 25Mbps and 50Mbps NBN plans. It’s not all bad news though, as in some cases, we’ve also seen monthly costs of the best NBN 250 plans and NBN 1000 plans decrease.

These changes mean it’s just as important as ever to shop around to make sure you’re getting the best deal. You may have previously been putting off moving up a speed tier due to cost, but now a 100Mbps plan may present itself as great value overall compared to your current NBN 50 plan, for example.

We’ve picked out what we now consider to be some of the better-value NBN plans below and we’ve included price changes for the big three telcos — Telstra, Optus and TPG — to show how they compare. In many respects, Optus and TPG are now no longer the 'expensive' providers you may have assumed. Telstra meanwhile maintains its position as Australia’s most expensive NBN provider.

NBN 25

NBN 25 plans have increased by just under AU$2 on average – although some providers have yet to roll out their new prices. Flip remains the cheapest provider at this speed, with Spintel coming in a close second. Both are the only providers to come in under AU$60p/m after introductory costs.

Flip | $44p/m (first 6 months, then AU$58.90p/m) It receives good reviews, it advertises maximum possible plan speeds, and it’s the cheapest. For a fuss-free home broadband connection, it’s hard to look past Flip. Total first year cost: AU$617.40

Also consider...

Swipe to scroll horizontally NBN 25 plan price changes Provider After Before Telstra AU$89p/m AU$85p/m Optus AU$75p/m AU$70p/m TPG AU$74.99p/m AU$74.99p/m Flip AU$58.90p/m AU$54.90p/m Spintel AU$59.95p/m AU$54.95p/m Exetel AU$63.99p/m AU$59.99p/m

NBN 50

The 50Mbps tier continues to be the most popular in Australia by a country mile, with over 2.6 million more active connections compared to the next tier down, according to data published by the ACCC. Because of its popularity, you might expect telcos to be more competitive with pricing; however, there is a big difference between the cheapest and the most expensive, which makes picking the best-value plan much easier.

Exetel | AU$63.99p/m (first 6 months, then AU$79.99p/m) With an introductory cost that matches cheapest provider Flip, but the added benefit of Speed Boost days which let you temporarily increase your download speed to a maximum of 100Mbps, Exetel is our top pick on the NBN 50 tier. Total first year cost: AU$863.88

Also consider...

Swipe to scroll horizontally NBN 50 plan price changes Provider After Before Telstra AU$105p/m AU$100p/m Optus AU$89p/m AU$85p/m TPG AU$79.99p/m AU$79.99p/m Exetel AU$79.99p/m AU$78.99p/m Flip AU$73.90p/m AU$69.90p/m Spintel AU$76.95p/m AU$74.95p/m

NBN 100

The NBN 100 speed tier is the fastest possible for homes connected via FTTN/FTTC/FTTB connection types – unless the former two sign-up for the NBN Co’s free fibre upgrade program . The current average cost of a 100Mbps NBN 100 plan is just under AU$10p/m more than an NBN 50 plan, but following the recent price increases, NBN 100 plans only increased by an average of AU$0.93 (compared to AU$1.66 on the 50Mbps tier). This could make them a better value proposition, as you’re getting double the speed for a minor increase in cost.

Tangerine | AU$64.90p/m (first 6 months, then AU$84.90p/m) Tangerine has said its prices will increase from August 1, 2024 (and only by an extra AU$1 to the ongoing cost). That means right now, it’s the cheapest provider to advertise the maximum 100Mbps speeds, but you’ll need to sign up before August 1 to lock in the introductory price for the first six months of your service. Total first year cost: AU$898.80

Also consider...

Swipe to scroll horizontally NBN 100 plan price changes Provider After Before Telstra AU$110p/m AU$110p/m Optus AU$99p/m AU$99p/m TPG AU$89.99p/m AU$89.99p/m Tangerine AU$84.90p/m (increases to AU$85.90p/m on August 1) AU$84.90p/m Flip AU$79.90p/m AU$79.90p/m Spintel AU$81.95p/m AU$79.95p/m

NBN 250

Moving up to the second-fastest speeds possible on the NBN, a 250Mbps plan is a great choice for homes with multiple users and/or devices connected at once. Prices of NBN 250 plans have, so far, remained steady (and in some cases, have dropped).

TPG | AU$94.99pm (1 month free) Thanks to a promotion offering the first month of your service for free (if you sign up before July 9, 2024), TPG is our top pick on the NBN 250 speed tier. The first-year cost makes it the second cheapest (after Spintel) but the cheapest to advertise the maximum possible speeds of 250Mbps. Total first year cost: AU$1,044.89

Also consider...

Swipe to scroll horizontally NBN 250 plan price changes Provider After Before Telstra AU$130p/m AU$135p/m Optus AU$119p/m AU$119p/m TPG AU$94.99p/m AU$94.99p/m Flip AU$94.90p/m AU$94.90p/m Spintel AU$89.95p/m AU$85.95p/m

NBN 1000

If you want to get the fastest possible speeds, an NBN 1000 plan is the way to go. The good news is that we’re seeing advertised typical evening speed figures slowly increasing, and some plan prices decreasing. Spintel’s introductory discount on its recently launched gigabit NBN plan actually marks a new low for the tier.

TPG | AU$104.99p/m (first month free) Thanks to the same promotion, TPG’s NBN 1000 plan comes in as the cheapest over the first 12 months. It also recently increased its typical evening speed claims to 800Mbps (from 671Mbps) making it great value in our opinion. Total first year cost: AU$1,154.89

Also consider...

Swipe to scroll horizontally NBN 1000 plan price changes Provider After Before Telstra AU$150p/m AU$170p/m Optus AU$149p/m AU$129p/m TPG AU$104.99p/m AU$104.99p/m Superloop AU$109p/m AU$109p/m Spintel AU$105.95p/m AU$105.95p/m