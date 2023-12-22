I can't believe the Galaxy Book3 360 is cheaper now than it was on Black Friday
Best Buy coming in clutch
Rarely do we see a discount as big as this outside the Black Friday period, but the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 2 is on sale for such a low price you could probably buy another laptop with the amount of money knocked off.
The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 2 is an AMOLED touchscreen productivity powerhouse that's now $650 off at Best Buy, taking the price down from a steep $1,549.99 to $899. Again, we can't stress enough how amazed we are with this deal, as you now get a 13th Gen Evo Core i7 processor, 16 GB of RAM and a healthy 1TB of SSD storage all under $900.
This is the perfect investment for the office worker who needs to make the most of their device with extended battery life and powerful performance and may want to play the occasional game. It's a 2-in-1 laptop which doubles as a media display if you're like me and like to catch up on shows in bed or swipe through presentation slides.
Samsung - Galaxy Book3 360 2-in-1
Samsung Galaxy Book3 360: was
$1,549.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy
Grab this Samsung 2-in-1 ultrabook for the cheapest price ever this Black Friday, thanks to a big discount at Best Buy. This laptop doesn't skimp on specs: you get a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. The standout feature, though, is the gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen, which offers incredibly crisp colors and contrast. This is a lower than Black Friday price, so we highly recommend jumping on this offer!
